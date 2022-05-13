Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Up 110.2% in April

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVT. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FVT remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,117. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

