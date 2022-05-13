Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

