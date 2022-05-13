Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $103.62. 76,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.