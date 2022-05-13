Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. 460,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,232. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

