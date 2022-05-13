Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average is $230.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

