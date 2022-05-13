ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 325,644 shares.The stock last traded at $17.52 and had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $19,466,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.