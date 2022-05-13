ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 325,644 shares.The stock last traded at $17.52 and had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

