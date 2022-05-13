ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.