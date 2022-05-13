Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 72,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. Flywire has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -42.39.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $13,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

