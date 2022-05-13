Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Flux (FLUX) traded up 46.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Flux has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002725 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $195.15 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00318855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00071695 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004962 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 233,608,317 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

