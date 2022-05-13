FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 422,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 195,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,941,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

