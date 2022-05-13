FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FLNG opened at $25.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth $258,754,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 617,721 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

