Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

FVRR traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 71,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.01. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

