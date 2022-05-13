Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.41% of Fiverr International worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 20.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. 40,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,308. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

