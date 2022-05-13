Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.47.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,138. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.