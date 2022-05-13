Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.70% of Five9 worth $250,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,058,000 after acquiring an additional 417,842 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,108,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $8.93 on Friday, hitting $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,138. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

