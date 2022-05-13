Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $136,695,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,280. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

