FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Boosted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $36,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 713.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 571,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,364 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 2,609,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,881. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

