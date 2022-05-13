First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,896. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.