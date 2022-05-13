First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the April 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FKU. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

Shares of FKU opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

