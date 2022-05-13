First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of FYC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,936. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16.

