First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Raised by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,211. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.
