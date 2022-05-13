First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, an increase of 740.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $345,000.

