First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, an increase of 740.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.
NASDAQ DVOL opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $31.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
