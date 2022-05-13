First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.51. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.