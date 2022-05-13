First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Financial Analysis

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Gold and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 2 3 0 2.60

First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.26%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -77.99% -69.29% First Majestic Silver -0.84% 0.45% 0.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -6.36 First Majestic Silver $584.12 million 3.32 -$4.92 million ($0.02) -371.31

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Vista Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine consisting of 3,815 hectares of mining concessions and 219 hectares of surface rights located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 12,795 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

