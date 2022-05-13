First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 266,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -149.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

