First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 55,421 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,394,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,421 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Comcast worth $1,479,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,683,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,028,342. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

