First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 20,746 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,746 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $326,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.59. 1,881,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

