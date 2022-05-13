First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 115,575 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,575 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Equity Residential worth $519,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,254,000 after buying an additional 534,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,658,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,156,000 after buying an additional 317,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,428,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 1,553,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,766. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

