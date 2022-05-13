First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,049 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.26% of Travelers Companies worth $483,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.78. 1,189,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,793. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.