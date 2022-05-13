First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $86.55 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $86,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 6,140,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,956. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

