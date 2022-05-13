First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $413.45 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $413,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 130,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 6,799,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

