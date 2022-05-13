First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,346,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492,985 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $853,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.