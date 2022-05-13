First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,915. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average is $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

