First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 460,488 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,488 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $557,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 2,007,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after buying an additional 1,091,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after buying an additional 781,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,818,000 after acquiring an additional 498,892 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.09. 344,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,926. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMX. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

