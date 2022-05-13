First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FA traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

