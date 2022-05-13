First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:FA traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $24.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
