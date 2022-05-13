Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $127,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $171.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,719.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

