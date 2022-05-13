Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

JHG opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.