Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

