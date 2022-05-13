Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $527,000 Investment in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.32% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGA. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 149.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGA opened at $47.73 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43.

