Financial Counselors Inc. Has $756,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $82.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

