Financial Counselors Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Shares of TT opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

