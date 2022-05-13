Financial Counselors Inc. Has $337,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

NYSE DG opened at $231.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.35. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

