Financial Counselors Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,416,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.11. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.