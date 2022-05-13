Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

