Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

