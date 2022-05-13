Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FOA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 437,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,590. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the period.

FOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.47.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

