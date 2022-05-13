Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FACA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FACA remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,276. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

