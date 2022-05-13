Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.37 EPS.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

