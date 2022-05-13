Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.37 EPS.

FIS traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. 54,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

